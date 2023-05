Hang on. Did I just mis-title this movie?

Ok. I LOVED FALLOUT. Same way I do all the ‘Mission’ movies. No doubt, DEAD RECKONING PART 1 will be great, too.

BUT:

1: This latest trailer does look almost identical to FALLOUT?

2: There is zero indication of plot or any new character hook. More of the same Tom being messianic and doing stunts in new takes on old 007 visuals/set-piece/location mash-up?

3: Not enough Henry Czerny!

So:

3: Sure, I will watch and enjoy this movie. But as a trailer? Meh.