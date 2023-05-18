SUMMER SUN FUN is coming soon. So Here are some top sun based movies..

With ELIZABETH ERTEL. (Anytime I host her work, our hits go up. Magic!).

James and I thought that it may be fun to do an article on my fav beach movies since summer is around the corner.

I really have only picked 3, but truthfully, they are my favs.

Silly , fun, heart-warming and one is terrifying!

Read on!

Gidget/ 1959

Starting with my ultimate favorite beach surfing movie of all time, Gidget!

The ever precious teen, Sandra Dee( Gidget), James Darren( Moondoggie) and Cliff Robertson( Kahuna).

Set in one of the most divine places on earth, Malibu ( which I simply adore and there are a few photos to follow of me on the same beach where Gidget was filmed)

Premise is a coming of age story of Gidget not quite up to date with her MANHUNTING lol girlfriends. She ends up wanting to surf that all of the handsome, fun, boys do.

She becomes the mascot for the surf dudes and finds the boy of her dreams with Moondoggie. Such an adorable, simple, charming feel good movie.

Cliff plays the head Kahuna , creating the vibe that he is a fulltime surf bum after his military time in Korea. He is secretly an airline pilot just taking the summer to sort his life out.

Moondoggie is a rich college boy wanting to travel the world.

He and Gidget do fall in love and well, that is the end of the story.

Boy meets girl, boy loves girl, girl loves boy.

Charming parents in this precious movie.

I do admit that it is a guilty pleasure to just put this one on and listen to the fun music and dream of my Maliibu . See you soon Malibu. I have had my Moondoggie…since I was 17.

The book is fab as well !

NEXT..

Blue Hawaii / 1961

Elvis Presley, Angela Lansbury

Elvis plays a super cool young guy just released from the Army.

Heads home to Hawaii to hang five and chill on the beach. His family owns a pineapple farm and has other ideas for him.

He finds his old beautiful friend Maile Duval( Joan Blackman) and a sweet tale ensues. Here is where one of many but famous, ” I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” that Elvis sings shines bright.

Beautifully filmed and classic Elvis. What is not to love!

Another fun guilty pleasure.

LASTLY: The best ANTI BEACH movie lol

JAWS / 1975

Remember the party girl that gets eaten alive at the beginning! EWWWWWWWW

Set in a beach town in Cape Cod, nothing will ever be the same there!

When you have Stephen Spielberg at the helm what could go wrong! Well , apparently lots! This almost did not make it to the screen! Plagued with so many problems, including the animatronic great white that was not going to cooperate what so ever!

Great acting by all, super terrifying and great fun that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Starring Roy Schneider, Richard Dreyfuss and of course….Robert Shaw, the music sells the fear factor to the max!

I remember going out for Chinese food after seeing this and well suffice to say…it did not go down very well HA!

Read the book as well, but it is quite different from the movie. To be honest, I prefer the movie version this time.