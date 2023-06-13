We might be changing ownership

I recently placed MovieViral up for sale.

Guess what? I think I have found a buyer. Final details set to be clarified and confirmed. But I will say:

1: It has been a blast for almost ten years!

2: I still love the site, movies and am happy to write to order anytime.

3: I will ensure that this goes to a loving home.

4: In today’s Darwinian market, it’s a miracle that any blog survives, let alone thrives. So, keeping it afloat and managing to attract buyer interest? A lovely feeling.

5: Am still here til everything is signed, sealed and delivered and am hearteningly encouraged by the possibilities presented. Watch this space!

James x