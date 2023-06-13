Why I love FAST AND THE FURIOUS!

Go on. You know you love it, too?

1: It is a franchise that evolved. Early entries were muscle cars and street racing. Now? They save the world!

2: You always get bang for buck. Lights! Noise! Adrenaline! All there!

3: There is a morality to the tales. They love family and say grace!

4: Yes, baddies turn good. The dead are resurrected. Therein lies the charm, no?

5: Great casts, ensemble, but with top flight contributions from all. Gibson is funny. Vin is cool. Dwayne is charming. Statham a bad ass and so on.

6: Locations! Can’t go on holiday this year? No worries. Just watch one of theses movies. Instant escape!

7: The family keeps growing. The sequels keep coming. FAST X is awesome fun. Gimme more!