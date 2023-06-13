Why we love Indiana Jones

The character and the Movies.

1: He wins and loses and thereby wins again. Seriously, this hero gets things wrong. Frequently!

2: Indy = morally neutral at first. Neither good guy nor bad; no affiliation other than the prize. That places him on the wrong side of both the law and its opposite numbers, from gangsters through to Nazis and cultists. This is both an everyman and indomitable crusader who, by each film’s end, does the right thing.

3: Blue collar /white collar. Bit like James Bond, Dr Jones is as comfortable in a tux / tweed suit as in his week old stubble and battered leather jacket / fedora. The fantasy is about transcending class and consequence and subverting the stereotypes associated with narrow definitions of social and professional roles. The genre balance matches that versatility in pitch and tone. You get: action, adventure, horror, thriller, historical fiction, sci-fi, romance, morality play, comedy..all ‘there’ and all fused together, in a manner few other movies can master and yet so many have tried to copy, without success. Harrison Ford’s ability to adapt to each beat helps.

4: He ages. With us. Different yet the same. Youth was never an asset for Indiana Jones. The man was always grumpy, world weary, a jaded skeptic yet refreshed, every time, by a new lease of life via encounters with stuff he could not explain. Even ‘Crystal Skull ‘nails’ that balance: older Indy starts on the back-foot yet gains a son, a family, a sense of purpose, renewed.

5: Edu-tainment. Seriously, one LEARNS from the character and the adventures. Yes, you get distinctive sounds, swash-buckling adventure, romantic score, stunning visuals, mystery/magic/menace that Spielberg does so well. But, as George Lucas intended, one also comes away with some new knowledge about history, archaeology and philosophy/theology.

So, count me in for the DIAL OF DESTINY!