THE FLASH!

Can I shock you? I really enjoyed this movie. Perfect? No. Critic proof, though, in its way. Note, as follows:

Great action. Visuals. Atmosphere. Best use of the DC lore and justice league so far. Each cameo is a welcome surprise, especially one at the end. Tone well balanced.

Pacing a bit off in places but editing fine on the whole. Keaton superb as batman but they get his Bruce Wayne all wrong (what’s this obsession with making every older hero dishevelled and in squalor at a story’s start? Keaton, especially, is a snappy dresser in previous batman films and other roles. Anyway). Is he the Burton batman in this? That’s left open but I’d say no, sorry.

Ezra Miller a lot more tolerable than before. Supergirl, lovely, (each version). Plenty of laughs. Genuine heart. Epic scope. Fairytale imagery and a clear morality, which is a refreshing change in our grey times.