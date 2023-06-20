The HALF monty?

Ok. I watched that Disney Plus Full Monty sequel.

The Good:

Beautiful shooting/lighting/editing and location work.

Educative overview of a range of social and economic woes.

You care about each character and the predicaments they face.

Nostalgia Bait. Same way we have an old Batman, Indiana Jones et al. So why not roll out an old comedy brand? Cool.

The BAD:

They don’t ‘get’ it. Do they? The original film was charming and slight. Tad lucky / overrated, even? But fine. Yes, it dealt with ‘issues’ but as method, not aim. It was ROCKY with strippers. Fun and light/warm hearted escapism was ultimate order of the day. This? It’s just kitchen sink/soap opera. Sorry!

Lesley Sharp , especially, though gorgeous and brilliant, as ever, is basically, an entirely different person in this series to her character in the original movie.

Oversimplifies some rather complex issues, thereby undermining the value in highlighting their importance.

This is, like so many legacy sequels nowadays, a misplaced attempt at resurrecting a beloved brand, whilst thinking its advancement, story wise, entails some devastation of the characters involved.

Lacks the catchy SCORE and SOUNDTRACK that MADE the original WORK.

Dishy Dilip. Really? REALLLLYYYYY??? Oh and look. He’s a bit like another ‘dishy (insert rhyming name’). Is that a political commentary? Or am I reading too much into this? In any event, a useless villain substitute of sorts: corporate smarm via already outdated view of where education / its personnel are ‘at’. Clue: if he’s a Deputy Head, then he is HIGHLY unlikely to let THAT happen, let alone be headhunted for a 150k consultancy or be seen as dishy/dynamic etc. GROW UP. Do some RESEARCH if you are, in fact, trying/claiming to represent a real world of working classes.

Social politics as a corporate brand. Irony there, being, it is at once propping up and undermining its own ethos, because it’s entirely unclear on its own tonal mission/purpose/audience.