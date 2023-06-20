The HALF monty?

Ok. I watched that Disney Plus Full Monty sequel.
The Good:
- Beautiful shooting/lighting/editing and location work.
- Educative overview of a range of social and economic woes.
- You care about each character and the predicaments they face.
- Nostalgia Bait. Same way we have an old Batman, Indiana Jones et al. So why not roll out an old comedy brand? Cool.
The BAD:
- They don’t ‘get’ it. Do they? The original film was charming and slight. Tad lucky / overrated, even? But fine. Yes, it dealt with ‘issues’ but as method, not aim. It was ROCKY with strippers. Fun and light/warm hearted escapism was ultimate order of the day. This? It’s just kitchen sink/soap opera. Sorry!
- Fundamental misreading of certain characters and where they would be ‘at’ in today’s world.
- Lesley Sharp, especially, though gorgeous and brilliant, as ever, is basically, an entirely different person in this series to her character in the original movie.
- TOM WILKINSON is given NOTHING TO DO here. Such a waste!
- Oversimplifies some rather complex issues, thereby undermining the value in highlighting their importance.
- This is, like so many legacy sequels nowadays, a misplaced attempt at resurrecting a beloved brand, whilst thinking its advancement, story wise, entails some devastation of the characters involved.
- Lacks the catchy SCORE and SOUNDTRACK that MADE the original WORK.
- Dishy Dilip. Really? REALLLLYYYYY??? Oh and look. He’s a bit like another ‘dishy (insert rhyming name’). Is that a political commentary? Or am I reading too much into this? In any event, a useless villain substitute of sorts: corporate smarm via already outdated view of where education / its personnel are ‘at’. Clue: if he’s a Deputy Head, then he is HIGHLY unlikely to let THAT happen, let alone be headhunted for a 150k consultancy or be seen as dishy/dynamic etc. GROW UP. Do some RESEARCH if you are, in fact, trying/claiming to represent a real world of working classes.
Social politics as a corporate brand. Irony there, being, it is at once propping up and undermining its own ethos, because it’s entirely unclear on its own tonal mission/purpose/audience.